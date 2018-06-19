Zeelugt housing scheme roads in deplorable condition

Residents of the Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo are calling for immediate works to be done to the roads in the community.

The residents say the roads in the Region Three community have been in a deplorable state for approximately seven years and their attempts to have them fixed have proved futile.

Vishal Ambedkar, the chairman of the Tuschen/Uitvlugt Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) which covers the Zeelugt area, told Stabroek News that the NDC is not responsible for the maintenance of the roads as the scheme has not yet been handed over to it. He stated that the Ministry of Communities is responsible for the roads…..