Region Three roads to see $366m works

Contracts for rehabilitation works for the sum of $366m have been awarded for Zeelugt, Naamryck, Bendorff, Uitvlugt and Blankenburg, Region 3.

According to a release yesterday from the Ministry of Public Works, rehabilitation works were awarded for seven lots to the sum of $366 million dollars through the open tender process for Phase 2, New Zeelugt Housing Scheme, Naamless to Bendorff, Parika, Naamryck Access Road to Loading Facility, Entrance to Boodhoo Scheme Blankenburg and Fourth Street New Housing Scheme, Uitvlugt.

The estimated duration of the contacts awarded ranges from three to eight months.