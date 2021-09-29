EPA to keep eye out for waste oil dumpers

As the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to probe who was responsible for depositing waste oil into the Demerara River, Head of the agency Kemraj Parsram yesterday said that it will be engaged in periodic surveillance to monitor possible dumping spots.

“We note some areas where there may be possible dumping sites for people and we will do intermittent

surveillance as far as practical,” Parsram told Stabroek News. He noted that the EPA is trying to establish whether this is a frequent activity.