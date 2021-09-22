Kingston pollution was waste oil – EPA

A probe by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has concluded that the recent pollution on the Kingston seashore, Georgetown was a result of waste oil being dumped into the Demerara River.

Speaking with Stabroek News yesterday, EPA Executive Director, Kemraj Parsram said that from their investigations the contents tested found evidence of waste oil and not crude oil as had been speculated in some quarters.

“It wasn’t crude oil…not fresh oil from oil production. Somebody dumped waste oil around the place and we have to find these people. So anybody see people doing this should report so we can deal with them,” said Parsram when contacted yesterday.