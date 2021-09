Polluted water off Kingston seashore appears to have been dispersed

The polluted water that appeared off the Kingston seashore last Thursday appears to have been dispersed.

During a visit yesterday by Stabroek News to the area in the vicinity of the Marriott Hotel there was no evidence of the discoloured water, which some had suspected to be crude oil.

Fishermen, who frequent the area to engage in leisure fishing activities had told Stabroek News that the substance in the water could have been sewage discarded by waste disposal companies.