President raises Venezuela border controversy with OAS

Guyana has engaged the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro on recent attempts by Venezuela’s government and opposition to use the border controversy between the two countries as a point of negotiation.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, a number of matters were highlighted by Guyanese officials in the meeting held yesterday at the Office of the Permanent Mission to Guyana in New York.

Among the issues discussed with Almagro were the strengthening of democracy in Guyana through electoral reform, support for Guyana’s position on the border controversy with Venezuela and Guyana’s position following the Venezuelan Government-Opposition accord reached earlier this month.