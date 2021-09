An Upper Berbice River logger was on Monday remanded to prison over the murder of Kevin Hercules, whose body was discovered floating downwards in the Berbice River last Tuesday.

Marlon La Rose, 26, a logger, of Maria Henrietta, Upper Berbice River, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a city court, where he was read the charge of murder.

He is accused of murdering Kevin Hercules, 24, sometime between Sunday September, 12, and Monday September, 13 at Wiruni, Upper Demerara River.