Over 60% of north west school was destroyed by fire, plans being drawn up for students

As part of efforts to ensure learning continuity following the destruction of the North West Secondary School, the Ministry of Education will be asking the school’s Grade 10 teachers to work one additional hour in the morning and afternoon sessions.

This is according to a release from the Ministry which explained that during a two-day visit to the Region One, Mabaruma Sub-district a team from the Ministry assessed the physical damage caused by the fire and worked to put systems in place for the re-opening of the school.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Dr. Marcel Hutson stress-ed that schooling for the students of the North West Secondary is a top priority and that the visit was being made to activate a plan of action that will be implemented to ensure students are meaningfully engaged.