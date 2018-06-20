Canadian company pulls out from gold joint venture at Arakaka

Australian mining company Alicanto Minerals Ltd will be moving forward alone with its gold mining at Arakaka in Region 1 after Canadian mining company Barrick Gold Corporation withdrew from the joint venture.
This is according to a statement on Alicanto’s website which explained that Barrick’s decision follows a US$7.1m investment in regional reconnaissance programmes which has highlighted multiple targets throughout the Project.
The earn-in agreement signed in March 2016 required Barrick to spend US$8 million to earn 65% ownership of the project…..
