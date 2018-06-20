Guyana News

Canadian company pulls out from gold joint venture at Arakaka

By Staff Writer

Australian mining company Alicanto Minerals Ltd will be moving forward alone with its gold mining at Arakaka in Region 1 after Canadian mining company Barrick Gold Corporation withdrew from the joint venture.

This is according to a statement on Alicanto’s website which explained that Barrick’s decision follows a US$7.1m investment in regional reconnaissance programmes which has highlighted multiple targets throughout the Project.

The earn-in agreement signed in March 2016 required Barrick to spend US$8 million to earn 65% ownership of the project…..

