Guyana News

Miner remanded on gun, ammo charges

By Staff Writer
Orin Ridley

A miner was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and eight live matching rounds.

Orin Ridley, 26, of 182 Garnett Street, Albouystown, was read the two charges by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The first charge alleged that the accused on June 15th, at Garnett Street, Albouystown, had a .32 Taurus pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence…..

More in Guyana News

Water rates going up

Indian companies bid US$12.7m and US$15.6m for supply of northwest ferry

default placeholder

Ministry probing election of convicted child molester as Kamarang toshao

Boyfriend on manslaughter charge over killing of Sasia Adams

Berbice cop stabbed eight times while trying to search suspect

GECOM Chairman confident request to UN for IT specialist will be granted

default placeholder

Mobile pumps for city by December

default placeholder

Miner dies in Imbaimadai pit cave-in

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web