Miner remanded on gun, ammo charges

A miner was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and eight live matching rounds.

Orin Ridley, 26, of 182 Garnett Street, Albouystown, was read the two charges by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The first charge alleged that the accused on June 15th, at Garnett Street, Albouystown, had a .32 Taurus pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence…..