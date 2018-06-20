Two vagrants injured after car runs onto Regent St pavement

Two vagrants were hospitalised after an early morning accident in the vicinity of Regent and Cummings streets.

The accident occurred at about 4 am yesterday. According to an eyewitness, the car, a silver-coloured Toyota 212, which was heading east along the northern lane of Regent Street was speeding. The eyewitness stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle and knocked the beams of the shed for a store “Household Plus” where two vagrants were resting. The car continued along the pavement and hit the traffic light at the intersection of Regent and Cummings streets, where it later came to a stop. The driver told eyewitnesses that he was driving at 60 km/h.

According to the police, the driver alleged that he saw someone lying in his path so he swerved to avoid hitting the person. The vehicle then ended up on the pavement. The car also hit a utility pole and took out two beams from a neighbouring building. Police are in possession of the motor vehicle, PKK 706.

One vagrant was pinned by a metal beam after the shed fell. The eyewitness further said two ambulances along with a fire truck were on the scene. Firemen had to cut the beam to remove the man. The occupants of the taxi sustained minor injuries.

The other vagrant was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the GPHC after he suffered injuries to his head and about his body.

When Stabroek News visited the scene, the shed that had fallen was being looked after. The owner related that his main concern at the moment would be securing the business and to get it open as quickly as possible to serve the customers.