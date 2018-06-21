Emotional memorial service held for Lindo Creek victims

A decade after their deaths, the families, relatives and supporters of the eight miners slain at Lindo Creek, gathered at the Brickdam Cathedral yesterday for a joint memorial service to honour the lives of their loved ones.

While the families had held services separately, even in the absence of the bodies of those slain, this is the first time that they, now connected over the shared trauma of the tragedy, have come together to remember those they held close.

Also in attendance at yesterday’s event, were members and staff of the Commission of Inquiry investigating the matter, including Commissioner (retired) Justice Donald Trotman and Commission Secretary Patrice Henry…..