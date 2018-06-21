Guyana News

GEA fuel inspector dies in Essequibo Coast crash

- work colleague critical

By Staff Writer
Dead – Shankar Ram

A Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) fuel inspector died and his work colleague is in critical condition at the Suddie General Hospital, after an early morning accident yesterday, on the Zorg Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, 25-year-old Shankar Ram, also known as Kevin, died and his fellow fuel inspector, 23-year-old Doneeta Ramlakhan is in critical condition and under close observation at the Suddie General Hospital.

When Stabroek News visited the man’s Mon Repos home yesterday morning, close friends and family members had gathered to offer their condolences and support to the bereaved family. A tent had already been set up in the yard, and Ram’s mother, who was sitting in their veranda surrounded by close relatives, was weeping uncontrollably…..

