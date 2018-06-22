Cumberland, Cane Grove online

Residents of Cumberland, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) and Cane Grove, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) are the newest beneficiaries of the E-Government Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hubs, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes declared the two facilities open, bringing the total number of hubs to 123.

During the opening at Cumberland, Hughes called on teachers, students and parents to take advantage of the learning opportunities available to them via the internet, DPI said…..