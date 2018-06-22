Guyana News

Cumberland, Cane Grove online

- as ICT hubs commissioned

By Staff Writer
Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes (right) smiles as a pupil of Cumberland Primary cuts the ribbon. (DPI photo)

Residents of Cumberland, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) and Cane Grove, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) are the newest beneficiaries of the E-Government Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hubs, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes  declared the two facilities open, bringing the total number of hubs to 123.

During the opening at Cumberland,  Hughes called on teachers, students and parents to take advantage of the learning opportunities available to them via the internet, DPI said…..

More in Guyana News

Limlair farmer kills wife, attempts suicide

Statia calls for stronger gov’t-private sector partnership

‘Nasty Man’ found guilty of murdering footballer 

Jagdeo challenges President to race relations debate

Rose Hall man torches house after attacking ex, pregnant daughter 

Police ‘F’ division to be rejigged – Ramjattan tells mining forum

Grove teen for trial over attempted murder after toilet row

Appeal Court overturns death row inmate’s conviction for wife’s murder

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web