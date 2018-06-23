Limlair farmer who killed wife stable after suicide attempt

Imran Lyte, the Limlair farmer who tried to end his life after he killed his wife in a grisly attack on Wednesday evening, remained hospitalised in a stable condition yesterday.

Commander of ‘B’ Division Lyndon Alves said Lyte, 30, was still hospitalised yesterday under guard.

The farmer killed his estranged common-law wife, Tovonie Alexce Simmons, on Wednesday evening, when he stabbed her several times about her body and then slit her throat, after which he tried to end his own life…..