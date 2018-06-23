Management committee regains control of public service credit union

Almost a month after being ousted, the Management Committee of the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union (GPSCCU) has regained temporary control of the body.

On Thursday, Justice Gino Persaud granted an interim order staying the decision of the Chief Cooperatives Development Officer (CCDO) Perlina Gifth, as set out in a letter, dated the 25th day of May 2018, to assume and or exercise control of the affairs of the GPSCCU.

The injunction was granted upon the reading of an application made urgent and without notice on June 14th with supporting affidavit by GPSCCU Secretary/ Manager Trevor Benn…..