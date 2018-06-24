Guyana News

AFC to proceed with local gov’t campaign

-as deal with APNU still to be agreed

By Staff Writer

Still to finalise an arrangement with coalition partner A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to contest upcoming local government polls, the Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday decided that it will continue to campaign on its own and will begin identifying its candidates.

The party made the announcement last evening, hours after the conclusion of a special meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) focusing solely on the Local Government Elections (LGE), which are due by December this year.

The meeting, which was held at the Sophia Exhibition Centre in Georgetown, saw the attendance of NEC members, leaders from all ten administrative regions and members from the Diaspora groups…..

