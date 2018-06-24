Guyana News

GuySuCo sets up coordinating body for programme to help laid off workers

By Staff Writer
Officials at the meeting last Friday. (GuySuCo photo)

The Guyana Sugar Corporation  (GuySuCo) has established a Coordinating Committee for its ‘Sustainable and Resilient Communities Programme’ and ‘Alternative Livelihoods Initiative’ in the wake of around 5,000 of its employees losing their jobs over the last two years.

Four of its estates have been shuttered in a massive restructuring.

In a statement issued on Friday, GuySuCo said that the target groups for the programme are ex-employees, their families and residents of communities in the vicinities of Wales, Rose Hall, Enmore and Skeldon estates, which have been closed…..

