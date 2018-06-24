Woman arrested after raid uncovers ganja, cocaine in Bartica house

A 59-year-old Bartica woman is currently in custody after police uncovered over eight pounds of marijuana and cocaine during a search of her home early yesterday morning.

Sunday Stabroek was told that the woman has been on the police radar for some time.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed that acting on intelligence, a party of police officers swooped down on the Old Housing Scheme, Bartica house around 1 am yesterday and conducted the raid…..