Kitty Market completion date still uncertain

Construction works on the Kitty Market are still ongoing and a date for completion has not been committed to because of the financial constraints facing the Mayor and City Council.

At present, interior stalls and electrical installations are awaiting completion. This part of the project was not listed in the $25M contract awarded to BML Architects and Engineers Consultancy and Construction Services by the Ministry of Communities (MoC). The contract is being funded by the government under the $200 million Georgetown Restoration Programme.

The MoC, back in January, stepped in and offered to help the council with construction of the Kitty Market, which began in 2016. BML was reportedly selected through a closed tender process, in which it was the only bidder, Stabroek News had previously reported…..