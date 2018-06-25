PAHO experts here to assist with mercury problem

The first Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) team to assist with ensuring that the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Brickdam complex is free of mercury hazards has arrived in the country.

The team of five arrived on Wednesday, comprising two industrial hygienists, two physicians and a mining engineer, and will would’ve begun their work last week.

The team will work along with the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department of the Ministry of Social Protection in ascertaining whether the GGMC and Guyana Gold Board Complex have been thoroughly cleaned of mercury emissions…..