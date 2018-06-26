Guyana News

Felix says missing Haitians, Cubans likely exited via ‘backtrack’

By Staff Writer
Winston Felix

Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix says thousands of unaccounted for Haitians and Cubans must have left the country through the `backtrack’ and he also signalled that Guyana’s visa requirement for Haitians would be lifted.

He also accused Chairman of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Affairs, PPP/C MP Gail Teixeira, of “crying wolf in a crowded cinema” when it comes to the large amounts of Cubans, Haitians and others  overstaying their time here and the risk of human trafficking.

Speaking with reporters yesterday on the corridors of public buildings, Felix said that as a former member of the Foreign Affairs Committee he is aware of how important their work is and therefore will appear as requested by the Committee on July 4…..

