Houston man sentenced to 18 months for stealing phone

“Do not steal. Work hard for your own things,” was the admonition of a city magistrate yesterday to a father of two, moments after she sentenced him to 18 months in jail for larceny. Kevin Christopher, 22, of Houston Housing Scheme, was charged with stealing a $75,000 Samsung phone on June 21st, 2018, at Sussex Street, Charlestown. The phone belonged to Allan Campbell.

Christopher, 22, pleaded “guilty with explanation” to the charge. He then explained that when he took the phone, he was only making a joke with the complainant. He, however, then admitted that he was going to sell the phone but did not.

According to the prosecutor, on the day in question, Campbell parked his car, HC 7381, on Sussex Street, with the phone inside. Upon his return, after entering the car, he observed that the phone was missing. A report was later made to police, which led to the arrest of Christopher…..