Law Reform Commission almost set up, AG says

The Law Reform Commission (LRC) is almost up and running, according to Attorney-General Basil Williams SC, who yesterday disclosed that a building has already been rented and some of its staff has been hired.

This information was circulated at yesterday’s sitting of the National Assembly in a written response by Williams in answer to several questions posed by opposition Member of Parliament Anil Nandlall.

Williams stated that the LRC is in the “final stages of readiness,” while noting that persons have already been interviewed for the positions of Commissio-ners.

He said that no remuneration package has been approved for members of the LRC but he did identify the positions and list the gross monthly salaries of the staff members who have been hired so far…..