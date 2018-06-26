Minibus union, Business ministry to meet on proposed fare hikes

The United Minibus Union (UMU) is set to meet with the Ministry of Business on Wednesday to discuss its proposal for a raise in bus fares as well as issues plaguing the public transportation sector.

UMU President Eon Andrews told Stabroek News yesterday that he received a call on Friday from the Ministry of Business, which invited him to the meeting.

“They have invited us and I think it’s good because most people want to resolve this issue about raising fares and I think we could work together with the ministry and the government to maybe reduce the excise tax and other things,” Andrews explained.

He had earlier noted that the UMU, after discussions with its members, had devised a proposal, which was sent to the ministry…..