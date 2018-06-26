Guyana News

Suddie hospital receives generator

By Staff Writer

The Suddie Regional Hospital in Pomeroon-Supenaam has received a new 2,000-Amp Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) and a 750 kva Caterpillar Generator unit to boost the delivery of its service.

According to the Department of Public Information, the items were procured at a cost of $25,000,000. The transfer switch will replace the 1200-amp ATS presently in use by the hospital.

According to Regional Executive Officer (REO), Rupert Hopkinson, “the arrival of the unit and the return of the rented set that was being used will result in savings to the hospital expenditure.”

Hopkinson said that patients and medical staff will benefit from a reliable supply of power  to all sections of the hospital complex. The contract for installation of the equipment was awarded to H. Balgobin Contracting Service.

