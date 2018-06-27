Guyana News

CCJ ruling should be seen as impartial, principled – PM

By Staff Writer
Moses Nagamootoo

The Caribbean Court of Justice’s (CCJ) ruling yesterday upholding presidential term limits should be respected by all as impartial and principled as its basis was founded on Guyana’s own constitution, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo says.

“In explaining what the CCJ decision means for the people of Guyana, the Prime Minister said that Guyana’s Constitution should be respected since it is the instrument by which Guyanese should be guided,” the  Department of Public Information yesterday stated. “

“This, he said, means citizens should respect the efficiency and integrity of the judicial system and not ascribe motives of bias and racism in our local courts or at the Caribbean Court of Justice as well,” the release added…..

