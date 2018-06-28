Guyana joins Caribbean battle against obesity, non-communicable diseases

Guyana has joined the ‘Childhood Obesity Prevention call to Action’ to help fight obesity and chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease, in the Caribbean Region.

Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence and Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, on Tuesday, signed the document in the presence of PAHO/WHO Guyana Representative Dr. William Adu-Krow and Sir Trevor Hassell, President of the Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC), a press release from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) stated.

Sir Trevor, who is the Special Envoy on NCDs for the Barbados Government and Chairman of the Barbados National NCD Commission, said that the Childhood Obesity Prevention call to Action initiative “is a call for the entire country to pay attention to their health,” while stressing that the NCD action is not only a health issue “but an economic issue as well”…..