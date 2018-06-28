Guyana News

Japan gifts Guyana US$17.8m for renewable energy

-further US$1.3m going to street lamps

By Staff Writer
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge (right) and Ambassador of Japan to Guyana, His Excellency Mitsuhiko Okada (left) signing the grants.

The Government of Guyana yesterday clinched a deal with Japan for US$17.8m in renewable energy for the city.

Tokyo, in an agreement which had been announced before, is also providing US$1.3m for    energy-saving street lamps.

A ceremony for the signing and handing over of the grants was held in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday. Present were Mitsuhiko Okada, Ambassador of Japan to Guyana, and Manorma Soeknandan, the Deputy Secretary General of CARICOM.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, in his remarks,  said that the US$17.8m pertains to “improving the efficiency of the power system in the City of Georgetown and the surrounding areas by enhancing substation and distribution equipment as well as establishing a PV (photovoltaic) system and an energy management system at the CARICOM Secretariat”…..

