Confessed ganja dealer gets eight-month sentence

By Staff Writer
Sandra Russell

A woman, who said she took up selling marijuana to provide for herself, was yesterday sentenced to eight months in jail after she admitted to possession of cannabis for trafficking.

The charge against Russell, 53, stated that she had 70 grammes of cannabis on June 25th, at Omai Landing.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that about 1 am, a party of police from the Mahdia Police Station were on patrol duty at the Omai Landing, where the camp occupied by Russell was searched. During the search, a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems were found in 30 ziploc bags contained in a black plastic bag in the woman’s bedroom wall…..

