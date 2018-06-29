Guyana News

Guyana, Norway meet on way forward in forests deal

-trilateral talks to be held on frozen US$80m

By Staff Writer
The Guyana and Norway teams

The Governments of Guyana and Norway met yesterday in Oslo, Norway and agreed to move their climate, forests, and sustainable development forward with determination.

“I am delighted that we now have strong agreement with the Government of Guyana on a way forward for our partnership”, stated Minister of Climate and Environment of Norway, Ola Elvestuen, after the meeting, according to a Department of Public Information press release.

The release said that the two governments noted the “impressive results of Guyana in maintaining its extremely low rates of deforestation, and Presi-dent (David) Granger’s administration’s strong push to maintain increasing parts of Guyana’s unique rainforests intact. They also noted good progress on forest governance issues, in accordance with the letter and spirit of their partnership”…..

