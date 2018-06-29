PPP Central Committee to decide soon on process to pick next presidential candidate

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that the party’s Central Committee will meet “shortly” to decide the process to select a presidential candidate for the 2020 general elections.

Jagdeo told the media yesterday at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, in Queenstown, that there has been much interest in who the PPP’s presidential candidate will be for the polls because that person “will be the next president of Guyana.”

Jagdeo, who was holding his second news conference since the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) decision on Tuesday to uphold the country’s presidential term-limit, thereby preventing him from running for the presidency again, said the interest in the PPP candidate contrasts with “the struggle” taking place within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), where he claimed executive members Basil Williams, Volda Lawrence and Joseph Harmon were all seeking to become the party’s Chairman. Williams is currently Chairman…..