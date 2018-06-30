Guyana News

Still much more to be done to fight human trafficking

-Ramjattan

By Staff Writer
Khemraj Ramjattan

Despite Guyana retaining the Tier 1 ranking for its efforts towards combating Trafficking in Persons (TIP), Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said recommendations to address shortcomings from the recently released US State Department 2018 Report will not go unnoticed since much more needs to be done.

“At this point, it was recognized that this did not mean that Guyana had conquered the crime of TIP by any stretch of the imagination; rather, each anti-TIP agent in Guyana was urged to treat the promotion as motivation to maintain a high level of effort and efficiency in their work in areas where success was achieved and to strive for improvement where necessary,” Ramjattan told reporters yesterday while delivering a statement in response to the report. 

He explained that while the Ministry is satisfied in maintaining the Tier 1 ranking, the recommendations in the report did not go unnoticed…..

More in Guyana News

DDL importing molasses from Nicaragua

Families of Suriname piracy victims getting $100,000 payout from gov’t

By

Attorney, Marcus Bisram’s mother charged with witness tampering in murder inquiry

Over 40% of students not completing secondary education

Over 40% of students not completing secondary education

Recapping of exploded Diamond well to commence soon

Review of hinterland youth programme part of efforts to address unemployment of close to 40,000 – Allicock

Guyana maintains Tier 1 status in human trafficking fight despite fewer prosecutions, convictions

Guyana maintains Tier 1 status in human trafficking fight despite fewer prosecutions, convictions

Symposium explores underachievement of boys in education system

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web