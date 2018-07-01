New radio stations among successes of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Ministry, Allicock says

The setting up of five community radio stations in hinterland communities, the rolling out of the Hinterland Employment and Youth Services (HEYS) programme and the sundried tomato project at Paramakatoi in Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni) are among the achievements of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, according to Senior Minister Sydney Allicock.

Allicock told Sunday Stabroek that work is also underway in Region One (Barima/Waini) for a $10 million ground coffee project at Santa Rosa, a $10 million cassava flour factory at Kwebanna on the Waini River, and a crab and fish processing facility at Smith Creek.

Noting the community radio stations that have been set up in strategic areas in the hinterland, Allicock said, “Communication is a big thing for us and people are upbeat about being in the know as they get live feed from Georgetown. The communities are getting live coverage of World Cup football on radio when they cannot get it on television.”….