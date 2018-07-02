Gold Board to resume normal operations at new location

Following months of upheaval over mercury emissions, the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) is aiming to resume normal operations tomorrow at its new location in Queenstown, Chairman GHK Lall says.
An advertisement in yesterday’s edition of Stabroek News from the GGB titled ‘Notice of Relocation’ informed all gold miners, licenced dealers and the general public that they will be relocating from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) compound on Upper Brickdam to Lot 133 Crown and Albert streets, Queenstown, effective from tomorrow…..
