Guyana News

Yesu Persaud bows out of IPED

By Staff Writer
Yesu Persaud

Prominent businessman Yesu Persaud has bowed out of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) which he founded 32 years ago.

In his report for the 2017 annual general meeting which was held on March 28th this year, Persaud said “This is my last report that I will be presenting as your Founding Chairman. ….

