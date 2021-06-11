IPED unveils bust of Yesu Persaud

The Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) on Wednesday unveiled a bust of Dr. Yesu Persaud, who is the Founding Chairman of IPED and served the institution from October 1985 to January 2018.

A release from IPED said that Persaud is a chartered accountant and a master entrepreneur who has dedicated his life to recreating and nurturing the small and micro business sector in Guyana. His vision led to the creation of IPED and his leadership has ensured improved livelihoods and sustainable micro and small enterprises for over 4000 entrepreneurs across Guyana, the release stated.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Persaud said “Let me say thank you very much to the Board of Directors for setting up this event today, I am very honoured. Over the years I have done many things in my life and since my return to Guyana one of my major accomplishments was rallying for the business community and challenging governments for the rights of business people and that is something that should never be forgotten.”

He added “I have had the honour of working with some of the greatest minds in Guyana to help build our business sector, ensuring that businesses were able to realize their potential and become what they are today. The work was never easy, but it was needed, so that all Guyanese, no matter their geographical location could live better lives and be able to provide for their families. We must continue on our upward trajectory especially as Guyana is on the brink of economic prosperity.”

The unveiling of the bust, sculpted by Guyanese artist Ivor Thom, was held at IPED’s headquarters, South Road, George-town.

Jagedesh Harriprashad, CEO of IPED (ag), in his remarks noted that Persaud served for 33 of the 35 years of IPED’S existence as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“Today, IPED has 96 team members and 14 offices around Guyana where

we serve our country, improving livelihoods and building sustainable micro and small enterprises”, he noted.

Immediate past CEO of IPED, Ramesh Persaud in his remarks at the ceremony said “Dr. Persaud’s great desire of helping people to help themselves is why the Institute of Private Enterprise Development Limited exists today. IPED was created to ensure that micro and small business entrepreneurs improve their livelihoods by building sustainable enterprises.”

He added that “IPED is one small part of the greater accomplishments of Dr. Persaud’s lifetime but I will claim unreservedly, it is one of the most meaningful contributions of his, as IPED is sustainable and will grow to benefit many more generations to come.”

The bust is on display in the lobby of IPED’s headquarters on South Road.