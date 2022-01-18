IPED family mourning Persaud’s passing

The Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) says its entire family is mourning the passing yesterday morning of business magnate Yesu Persaud.

Persaud was the architect of IPED’s success. The organisation had started out as the Institute of Small Enterprise Development.

In a statement, IPED said that Dr Persaud’s achievements as a business executive, and as a person, make for an astonishing list. It said that in the IPED family he will be mostly remembered for his vision that led to the transformation of thousands of families all across Guyana.