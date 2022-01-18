Six months later… no charge yet in case of Finance official who fatally struck Black Bush teacher

Today marks six months since Black Bush Polder lost Nathanael Ledra, a young teacher, after he was fatally struck along the Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice Public Road by a Ministry of Finance vehicle which was allegedly making a U-Turn at the time.

Commander of Region Five, Kurleigh Simon when contacted once again noted that the file is with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and as such the police are awaiting advice.

Nathanael, a teacher attached to the Black Bush Secondary School and of Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne was riding motorcycle CK 370. The accident reportedly happened around 3.45 pm on July 18.