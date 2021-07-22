Black Bush teacher died from multiple injuries – autopsy

Nathanael Ledra who died on Sunday after he hit a Ministry of Finance vehicle which was allegedly making a U Turn at the time along the Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice Public Road, died from multiple injuries consistent with an accident, an autopsy found on Monday.

According to Ledra’s brother, Emanuel Ledra, the autopsy which was done in Georgetown gave the cause of death as multiple injuries. However, upon further clarification they were told that “all he organs damage, he get head injuries and a lot.”

Meanwhile, according to a police source the driver of the pickup is presently hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital. The source said that the driver sustained some injuries as a result of the accident also. However, his condition is listed as stable.