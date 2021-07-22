UNICEF donates over two million water purification tablets to CDC

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Tuesday received a donation of over two million water purification tablets courtesy of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to help ensure the provision of safe drinking water to thousands of Guyanese.

According to a UNICEF release, the donation which was handed over by UNICEF Acting Representative, Irfan Akhtar, was accepted by CDC Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons. The water purification tablets will be able to treat some 10 million litres of water, and help ensure the provision of safe drinking water to thousands of Guyanese. Akhtar noted that clean water is essential for life especially during times of flooding and assured that his organisation’s support will continue to be provided once the need arises.