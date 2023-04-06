UNICEF hands over solar powered fridges, freezers, for immunization of children

UNICEF Deputy Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Irfan Akhtar, yesterday handed over 10 solar refrigerators, 4 solar freezers, 8 electrical refrigerators, 1 Ultra-Low Temperature freezer and associated equipment, to the Ministry of Health for the safe storage and delivery of vaccines for immunization of children here.
“Vaccines protect and save lives. To ensure the safe distribution of vaccines where they are needed, a high-quality cold chain is essential. The equipment being delivered today will ensure that COVID-19 and other important vaccines reach communities safely, even in remote villages in Guyana’s hinterland,” Akhtar said, according to a UNICEF press.