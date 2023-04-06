Turkeyen businessman gets bail on firearm, ammo charge

A 21-year-old businessman of Turkeyen who found himself in hot water after he was allegedly found with an illegal firearm during a roadblock, has been granted bail.

The accused, Joshua Taylor called ‘Chiney’, of South Turkeyen, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charges of possession of ammunition without a licence and possession of firearm without a licence.

In court, Taylor pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $200,000 bail with the matter scheduled to be called again on May 12.