Renewable energy, conservation among themes at STEAM fair

The three-day National Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Fair which ended yesterday saw renewable energy and conservation among the projects showcased and Regions Two and Four did exceptionally well.

The Ministry of Education yesterday said that Region Two emerged as the overall champion district in the Primary category while Region Four captured the overall prize in the Secondary category. (The full results are below)

After a five-year hiatus, the fair was held at the Cyril Potter College of Education, Turkeyen under the theme, “Transforming Education through Innovation and STEAM.” Over two hundred and fifty projects were prepared culminating with the best projects in each category, a total of 117, being formally presented for judging.