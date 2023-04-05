Turkeyen businessman nabbed with illegal firearm, ammo

A 21-year-old businessman of South Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, is in police custody after a .40 Glock pistol and four matching rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

According to a police report, ranks were performing ‘roadblock’ duties in the vicinity of the main access road at Triumph, East Coast Demerara, when a white heavily-tinted Toyota Rumion motor car bearing licence plate PXX 2117 was stopped.

A search was conducted on the motor car, driver and occupants and a suspected .40 Glock pistol (serial number unknown) containing four suspected .40 rounds of ammunition was discovered in the pants crotch of one of the passengers, who was found to be a businessman.

The man was told of the offence committed, cautioned and taken to the Beterverwagting Police Station, East Coast Demerara where he is assisting with investigations.