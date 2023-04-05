Remaining two members of ERC sworn in

President Irfaan Ali yesterday administered the oath of office to the two remaining members of the 10-person Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) at State House.

The two members who took their oaths and received their instruments of appointment were Charles Joseph Ogle and Reverend Rodwell Alphonso Porter, a release from the Office of the President said.

On March 21, 2023, eight members of the commission were sworn in at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive. The members sworn in were Pandit Krishna Deo Sharma, Sheik Moeen Ul Hack, Deon Dick, Neaz Mohamed Subhan, Norris Emanuel Witter, Chandrowatie Sarran, Ashton Simon and Dwayne Adams.