First quarter of prison agri programme very productive – Elliot

The Guyana Prison Service’s (GPS) agriculture programme has been progressing well, according to Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, who said it is equipping inmates with skills in farming and animal husbandry.

According to a GPS press release, Elliot said large-scale farming represents a “strategic goal” to maximise yields from the service’s investment in the agriculture industry.

According to the Director of Prisons, the first quarter of this year was very productive since a total of 698 kilogrammes of pakchoy was harvested, 666 pounds of boulanger and 577 pounds of bora among other vegetables and fruits across the various farming locations.

Additionally, the inmates reared beef and pork which resulted in 383 kilograms of meat and 839 trays of eggs.

Farming is done at the New Amsterdam, Mazaruni, Lusignan and Timehri prisons.