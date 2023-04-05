River View shopkeeper’s wife still traumatized by robbery, shooting

Damion Allicock’s wife is still traumatized after he was robbed and shot several times on Sunday night at his shop at River View Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Allicock’s condition is currently unknown after undergoing surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital, the wife related. She added that Allicock was wearing several gold chains and eight rings at the time of the robbery and estimated his total losses to be $2 million including a sum of cash.

Police stated that according to Allicock’s 23-year-old wife, at about 22:30 hours Sunday night, Allicock was sleeping in front of his shop at River View and she was inside the shop selling when she heard a male voice shouting, ‘do not move.’