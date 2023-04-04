River View vendor shot during robbery

Police investigations into an attempted murder and robbery on Damion Allicock, a 33-year-old vendor of River View Ruimveldt, Georgetown are continuing and one suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations.

The police said that according to Allicock’s 23-year-old wife, at about 22:30 hours Sunday, Allicock was sleeping in front of his shop at River View while she was inside selling when she heard a male voice shouting, ‘do not move.’ The woman told police when she looked outside she saw a man dressed in black with a black face mask with a gun in his right hand pointing it at Allicock. She stated she immediately ran out of the shop, leaving her husband and the perpetrator at the shop. The woman told the ranks that a couple seconds later, she heard three loud explosions, which sounded like gunshots.