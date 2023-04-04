Police awaiting advice on death of day care child

Two weeks after the death of 7-month-old, Oriyah Gravesande, who died from haemorrhage and suffocation by compression of the neck while in the care of the Little Learners Day Care, Senior Superintendent and Regional Commander (Region Four), Khali Pareshram said that the police force is awaiting legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Commander Pareshram, during an interview with the Stabroek News, said that the file was sent before to the DPP for advice, however, the DPP advised that a more in-depth investigation be done, which was completed and the file resent.